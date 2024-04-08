Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.70. 147,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

