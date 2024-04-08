Axim Planning & Wealth Buys 2,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 44,529,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,913,578. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

