Axim Planning & Wealth Sells 310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Axim Planning & Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.11. 4,721,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.