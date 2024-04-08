AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $50.23. 144,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,286. AZEK has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.