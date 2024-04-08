AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.62 on Monday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

