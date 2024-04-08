B. Riley Begins Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGT. Argus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

IGT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

