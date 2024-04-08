Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $340.19 million and $4.67 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005144 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $4,256,160.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

