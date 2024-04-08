Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

