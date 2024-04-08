Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.46. 8,312,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,177,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.
The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
