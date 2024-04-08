Barclays Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $226.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $225.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.73.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,998. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,563,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,615,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.