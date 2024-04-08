Barclays Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $215.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.52.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $203.87 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $202.18 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

