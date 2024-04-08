Barclays Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $210.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $147.90 and a 12-month high of $226.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

