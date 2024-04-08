Barclays Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $149.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $157.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

