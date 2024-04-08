Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CP opened at C$118.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

