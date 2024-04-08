Barclays Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.17.

LYB opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

