Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.60) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.97).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
