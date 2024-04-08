Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.60) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.97).

HIK stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,839 ($23.09). The company had a trading volume of 181,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,089. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,923.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,894.59. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222 ($27.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

