Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.59% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.59) to GBX 510 ($6.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.63 ($7.94).

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at BP

BP stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506.10 ($6.35). 42,205,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($472.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 92 shares of company stock valued at $42,388. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.