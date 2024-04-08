Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

