Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 652,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

