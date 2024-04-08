Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 2.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

