BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $164.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $179.30 to $164.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.22. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

