Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.