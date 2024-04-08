Benin Management CORP Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.77. 546,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

