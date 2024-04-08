Benin Management CORP Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,377. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

