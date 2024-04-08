Benin Management CORP Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 3,421,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

