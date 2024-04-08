Benin Management CORP Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,870. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.