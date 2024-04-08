Benin Management CORP Sells 1,190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,232. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

