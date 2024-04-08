Benin Management CORP Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 364,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 167,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.77. 644,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

