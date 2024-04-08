Berenberg Bank Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 150

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LON WG traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 130.20 ($1.63). 1,274,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market cap of £895.11 million, a PE ratio of -868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,812 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £6,404.16 ($8,039.37). 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

