Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $72.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

