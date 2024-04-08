Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 36,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,154,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. TD Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.