Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 219.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.