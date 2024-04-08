Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 219.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

BDTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,940. The company has a market cap of $259.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

