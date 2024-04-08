BlackBerry’s (BB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $2.82 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $48,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.