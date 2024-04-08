Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $778.72. The stock had a trading volume of 449,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,515. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $363.04 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.65. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.