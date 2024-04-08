Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 29,949 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,830 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.14. 445,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

