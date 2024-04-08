Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. 298,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,625. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

