Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $48,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.04. 341,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

