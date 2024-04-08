Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $122,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $238.61. 36,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

