Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $216.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

