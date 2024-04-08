Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

