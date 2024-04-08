Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 262,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 130,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,175. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

