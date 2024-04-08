Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 146,313 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,313 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.86% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 84,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

