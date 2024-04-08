Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 31,900 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.03. 1,264,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,611. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.