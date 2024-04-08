Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $939.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,213. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $959.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

