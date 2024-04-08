Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

