Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,941. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

