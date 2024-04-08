Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,953 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.