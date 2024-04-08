Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,692 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,247.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.