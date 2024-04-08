Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

