Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,915,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $714.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.